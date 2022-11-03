Elections set for Tuesday

Local voters will be visiting locations in Bowman County to vote on Election Day (Nov. 8).

Residents of the City of Bowman will be going to City Hall to vote in City Precinct 1. The location will be open for voting between 7 a.m. and 7 p. m. Tuesday.

Voters slated to vote in Rural Precinct 2 will go to the 4 Seasons Pavilion from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Residents who live in the following townships will go to the pavilion: Amor, Bowman, Boyesen, Gem, Grainbelt, Grand River, Hart, Ladd, Marion, Minnehaha, Star and Talbot.

Rhame Precinct #3 will be at the Van Jones American Legion Hall, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p. m.

Residents who live in the following townships and locations will go to the legion hall: Rhame City, Adelaide, Langberg, Nebo, Rhame, Sunny Slope, and unorganized townships.

Scranton Precinct #4 will accept ballots and voters at the Scranton Community Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The residents of the following locations and townships will vote at the community center: Gascoyne City, Scranton City, Buena Vista, Fischbein, Gascoyne Township, Goldfield, Haley, Scranton Township, Stillwater and Whiting.

In Slope County, voting will start at 9 a.m. and continue until 7 p.m.

The locations at the Slope County Courthouse, Pierce Congregational Church (north of Scranton), and the Marmarth Community Center. Anyone from Slope County can vote at either the county courthouse or the Pierce locations, according to the county auditor.