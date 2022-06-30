Family takes over fireworks franchise in time for Fourth

As far as summer jobs go, the Jahners found one they could do as a family and still have time for vacations and summer fun.

The local family has taken over the Memory Fireworks stand at the Bowman County Fairgrounds and will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day through the Fourth of July.

“Dusty and Laura Miller had it for years,” explained Jonathon Jahner Sunday afternoon as he and his family were preparing for their stand opening for business the next morning.

“They are moving on. They approached me and asked if I’d be interested,” the teacher at Bowman County High School said. “We thought it would be a great summer job for the family. We jumped at it.”

After several dry years, the wet spring has given a boost to family fireworks sales, especially now that the county no longer has a fire ban.

“It is awesome for everybody – for the farmers, for the ranchers… and for the fireworks. It is great to see things green. You know, the fire danger is down and you can have a safe and happy Fourth,” he said.

Jahner said that people should be careful when handling the fireworks. “There is some danger in them (fireworks). You just have to use them responsibly and make sure they are used when adults are present.

“It is just common sense and use them the right way,” he said. “It is important to do it safely. We don’t want anybody hurt and we want them to enjoy a fun, safe and happy Fourth.

“This is our first year running the stand. We have bought fireworks from Dusty and Laura in the past,” Jahner explained.

The supply of fireworks are sent by the company. “Memory Fireworks is who we sell for. They load our truck with their merchandise. They have stands all over the state. They have small stuff … tanks (some made of paper), firecrackers, smoke balls… The parachutes are kind of fun. They (fireworks) come in all sizes. “There are big ones that come in the boxes or artillery shells and rockets. There is something for everybody,” Jahner said. “That is the beauty of it.”

Families also have a choice in prices. “You have different things that the fireworks do.

The fireworks company has records that show what has sold each year and what the Millers sent back, according to Jahner. Memory sends what they think will sell. “You have lots of family packs. There is a little bit of everything (in those). We also have your typical fireworks. You have your parachutes and fountains. Sparklers and everything. They are all here,” he added. There is a large number of boxes with Dakota names or themes – from Dakota Cowgirls to Enchanted Highway and Bakken Gold. There is even box labeled Fargo and a box of Dakota Unicorns.