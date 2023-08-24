Farmer/rancher of the year nominations now open

Nominations for the 2023 Farmer/Rancher of the Year Award are now open! Nominees must be 55 years or older and located in Bowman, Slope, or Harding Counties with significant agricultural contributions. Farmers and ranchers from the region have been honored since 1989. Residents, families, and friends are encour­aged to nominate a significant farmer or rancher in their life for this incredible award.

The selected honoree will be honored at the Ag Appreciation Banquet hosted by Bowman Area Chamber of Commerce in Bow­man, ND on October 25, 2023. Make sure to save the date for the family-friendly, annual Ag Appreciation Banquet and enjoy a free meal while celebrating the backbone of Bowman, Slope, and Harding Counties. This significant tradition shows the deepest gratitude to all the farmers and ranchers who dedicate so much to our region.

Nominations are due September 11, 2023 and can be submitted via email to chamber@bowmannd.com, mailed to PO Box 1143, Bow­man, ND 58623, or delivered to 13 E Divide. For nomination forms and more information please email chamber@bowmannd.com, call 701.523.5880 or visit bowmannd.com/chamber/agbanquet.