Festival of Lights scheduled

The 5th Annual Festival of Lights is scheduled for November 30 in Bowman City Park. The countdown starts at 6 pm! With over 30 businesses and organizations teaming up to create an unforgettable park, this will be an event you won’t want to miss. Take in the park night after night as it continues to light through the new year.

Enjoy Christmas treats, music, soup, luminaires, Santa, and wonder. Bowman’s Dollars for Scholars are back for year three serving up hot, delicious soup for a free will donation. Santa’s Toy Drive is back with a partnership with The Giving Tree. Use this as one of the drop off points for your wrapped angel ornament gift you picked off a local tree or donate new youth hats, waterproof gloves, story books, board games, or toys for The Giving Tree.

The park is being decorated by the following: ABLE, Inc., Bowman Assembly of God Church, Bowman Chamber, Bowman County Development Corporation, Bowman County Fair Association, Bowman County Girls Basketball Team, Bowman Drug, Bowman Fire Department, Bowman Regional Public Library, Bowman Rotary Club, Brosz Engineering,

Inc., Classic Beauty Salon, Consolidated Telcom, Dakota Community Bank and Trust, Dakota Dental Center, Dakota Western Bank, Frontier Travel Center, Gooseneck Implement, Here We Grow Again Daycare, Lutheran Youth Organization, M&L Accounting, MDU, Pioneer Trails Regional Museum, ProPoint Cooperative, Southwest Healthcare Services, Southwest Public Transit, St. Charles Catholic Church, West Plains, and West River Health Services.

Start your holiday season in Bowman. Learn more at bowmannd.com/economic-development/ current-projects/fol/. Please direct any questions to Bowman County Development Corporation at 701.523.5880 ortourism@bowmannd.com.