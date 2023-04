Seventy-two participants. Sixty-four miles. Thirty-five vehicles. A day of history. The Fifth Annual ATV Trails Tour was held June 4 in Bowman and Slope Coun­ties. The weekend served two purposes – to inform the public of the history in their own backyard and fundraise to complete the Area Trails 1743-1912 exhibit in the Pio­neer Trails Regional Museum. The trip started […]