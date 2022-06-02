From Bulldog to Cowboy

Bowman County coach makes big move

On the final day of school, Bowman County will lose a coach who was named as the North Dakota Class B Coach of the Year earlier this year.

During this school year, Nick Walker guided the football team to a 10-2 and a berth in the state semifinals. He also guided the Bulldogs’ boys basketball team to the state basketball tournament in Minot.

A native of Plentywood (Montana) and graduate of Dickinson State University, Walker has announced that he and his family will be moving to Killdeer during the summer to take over as the new athletic director when the Cowboys move into their new campus in the fall.

Walker, who also has been sharing athletic director duties at Bowman County with principal Tyler Senn, came to Bowman four years ago.

Walker said he made the decision shortly after the end of basketball season after he and his wife went to job interviews during Easter Break.

“There was a lot of things that went into it (the decision). We have enjoyed our time in Bowman as a family and have coached many great kids and met many great people. But, there were many factors that went into it (the decision) and so we are excited for the next chapter,” Walker explained.

Walker arrived in Bowman for the fall of 2018. “I was the assistant football coach down here for the first two years. Then, I became the head coach for the third and fourth year. I have been the head boys basketball coach for all four years here..”

He also has been the assistant coach for track each spring.

During the summer months, Walker has been running summer camps and holding a weight room program. “So we were busy in the summers, too. It was amazing,” he said.

Over the past four years, the football program has had records of 10-1 (2018), 9-2 (2019), 5-3 (2020) and 10-2 (2021). The last two years under Walker as the head coach, the Bulldogs made it into the state football playoffs.

In the fall of 2021, the football team shared a three-way title for the region, upset the then number one ranked team in Class B football when they surprised Beulah on the road. In the playoffs, the team made it to the semifinals where they lost to the eventual state titlists from Kindred.

“We got beat by Velva (2020) in the first round. Last year, we made the semis and won the region title,” Walker said.

The cupboard will not be bare when Walker leaves. “Bowman County has the opportunity to be very good in both football and basketball. Football-wise, we return seven starters on offense and seven or eight starters on defense – so we return about 15 starters.”

“The football team was in the semis my first year down here. The next year, we got beat in the quarters. Then we got beat (against Velva) in the first round,” he said. “Velva was a touchdown away from making the state finals that year. We were one play away (in Velva) from us being in the semis again. “Then, we made the semis this year. It was really good kids and a really good job by our assistant coaches. That is what got us to that point last year. Our kids just did a phenomenal job. They put in a lot of time and effort.

“We have had four very good years (in football),” he added.

The school district is in the interview process for replacing him on the football sidelines. “I think they have some really good candidates and we have really good kids remaining in the program that have worked hard.

Whoever comes in as the football coach will have some really good kids to work with,” he added.

Basketball vacancy filled

A year after the Bowman County boys basketball team made it to the state tournament for the first time in 13 years, there will be a new person on the sidelines.

Ronnie Stewart will take over on the bench for the 2022-2023 season, Walker announced.

The new coach is only losing three players from this year’s squad – Carson Massey, Teigen Marmon and Gavin Scott. “Those three seniors were phenomenal to the success of the team this year, but we return a lot and there is a lot of talent in the eighth grade and freshman class coming up. So, there should be some good years coming up in Bowman (in the future). “We played five or six sophomores in every game. Bishop (Duffield) and Bohden (Duffield) had phenomenal years for us. Aidan Thompson (another sophomore) started the majority of the season for us and Roman Fossum gave us phenomenal minutes especially at tournament time. “There is a lot of talent in that class that will contribute as well,” he added.

New campus big draw

The fact that Killdeer will be moving into its brand new high school campus this fall was something which impressed Walker.

“They are set to go on day one at the new school, starting in August. I think their leadership team, the school board, superintendent and principals have done an outstanding job of designing the school. It will be fun to be a part of all the new firsts that go with a new school with a new gym. “It will be an interesting and fun opportunity,” he added. In addition to being the new athletic director, Walker will have some weight classes on his schedule.

The high school at Killdeer will still be using its current stadium for football and track, he said.

Walker said his time as a coathletic director in Bowman will help in Killdeer. “The athletic director at Killdeer was doing a phenomenal job in the three years he has been there. I will be working on the foundation that has been laid. “The biggest thing is to get the culture built within the student body and be able to steer the direction of the program. I want to make it a fun thing for the community and make a go of Killdeer athletics here,” he said.

DSU, local ties

For Walker, he has kept close to Dickinson State University for a number of year.

From Plentywood, he went to Dickinson for college where he graduated from in 2002.

He has worked at the college and also has worked at Legacy High School in Bismarck.

His wife, Nicole, will be teaching first grade at Killdeer Elementary School in the fall and their children Mickellyn and Tenley will be starting school also. He admitted though that he will still be watching the Bowman County teams from afar – but just not too far.