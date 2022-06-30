From the Featherduster

High class women. Proverbs talks about that. A wife of noble character, who can find? She is worth far more than rubies. . .She opens her arms to the poor and extends her hands to the needy. Last week, a little bitty guy, 3 years old, encountered a severe (but unintentional) smack on the face that reverberated throughout the room. It was a pain that made him scream. His mom was not there. Another young mom grabbed him up and started rocking him and trying to soothe him. He eventually relaxed into her comforting arms and buried his face buried into her shoulder. She rocked back and forth for as long as he needed her to and then at his request, she gently let him down to stand on the floor.

60 some years ago, a little tyke was at the old Ladner Church and sat down in the middle of an ant pile. They were those huge red and black ants. We heard horrible screams and four women went racing out and immediately began picking off those horrid creatures that had latched on to his tender skin. A person might not think of these events as important. But, they demonstrate what God calls noble character. The woman who acts. Who shows kindness that wells up from her soul. Bravo you noble characters!