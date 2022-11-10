From the Featherduster

Once in awhile a person feels the need to question other people’s choices. Just in case I might get a little too persnickety, my siblings can give me a level gaze and say one thing. Powder River Cows.

Back in the day, Greg had a lot more trust in me than he should have. We had a flock of sheep and Greg decided it was time we got into cows. He was trucking full time so that left me to go buy them.

When they went through the ring they seemed peaceable enough. They did not try to kill the ring guy. And contrary to popular belief spread about by one of my siblings, I did not go out back and throw a rock into the pen and then buy whichever ones jumped out of the pen.

I bought ten – heifers. They were peaceable – until we introduced a horse. They HATED horses. They would actually stalk the horses. Once when poor old Slim was tied up to the corral while we were running them down the chute, one came out and started beating up on him!

They were full of naughty tricks, including trying to kill their calf when the calf was first born. Becky and I would actually have to separate them from their calf, using a pickup.

But our secret weapon against these monster mamas was a little horse named Cool. He had a checkered past also until Ty helped him to come to an understanding that he, Cool, was not the alpha. But some of his past actually came in handy. When a cow would chase, he could kick like a mule, connecting with a loud pop at whatever he aimed at. Once he kicked a cow in the nose and she ran off holding her nose to the side.

But the crowning moment was the time that a cow really made him mad. She outweighed him by a couple hundred pounds at least. But he was not a bit afraid of her. When she tore into him, he reared up and squealed and bit her top knot. Black fur was flying in every direction as he snaked his head out and chomped away on her. It must have hurt pretty bad because after a few seconds of that treatment, the cow leaped away and bellared off into the creek.

Oh, Cool. I miss you some days. But I do not miss those cows!!!