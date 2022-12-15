From the Featherduster

We hear the Christmas story at least once a year, and usually several times. But do we really hear it? Here are some questions to see if you do.

Who told Mary that she was going to be the Mother of Christ? (Luke 1:26-27)

How many wise men were there? (trick question – Matthew 2:1,11) And what gifts did they bring? (2:11)

What prophet foretold the Messiah’s virgin birth? (Isaiah 7:14)

Why did Joseph and Mary go to Bethlehem (why not some other town)? (Luke 2:4)

Who made the decree? (Luke 2:4)

Who was the governor of Syria at that time? (Luke 2:2 extra point if you can pronounce it correctly!!!)

To whom did the angel announce the birth of Jesus? (Luke 2:8-10)

What same message did the angel say to Zachariah, Mary, Joseph and the Shepherds? (Luke 1:15, 30; 2:10, Matthew 1:20)

Who did the angel say John (the Baptist) would be like? (Luke 1:17)

Why did the family have to leave Bethlehem and where did they go? (Matthew 2:13)

Let me know how you do! Becky quizzed us at a Bible study recently and we did not do that well!

The re-telling of Christ’s birth never gets old. And after all, isn’t this all we really need this Christmas?