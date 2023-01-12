From the Featherduster

My bank gave me a lovely pocket sized daily planner. It has quotes from famous people. Usually those little gems of wisdom are treasures.

Bullock Community Players will be presenting their The Beverly Hillbillies, March 3,4,5. So I turned to that week to dutifully write it in (trying to fulfill a New Year’s resolution). What did I see?

This quote – “Be Fearless. Have the courage to take risks. Go where there are no guarantees.”

Sounds like good stuff and it is. It was the messenger that stopped me cold.

KATIE COURIC. Anyone in this community remembers that infamous time in the early ’90’s when the NBC Today show sent a film crew out to our neighborhood. They had asked for the most remote/backwoods area in South Dakota. They wanted to film how we manage in this area and show some the culture of this place.

We proudly showed them around. Almost everyone had a new home, were college graduates and all the things you would have thought they would be interested in. As you know if you have read this column much, the story did not turn out very well.

Actually, Katie Couric was supporting the proposed Buffalo Commons project that happened to be popular in that day. She showed how we were more or less indigent, living in abandoned shacks, going to an abandoned church, and so many other false characterizations of this area.

She did us a HUGE service. From that moment on we were suspicious of everything we see on TV. We learned to believe only half of what we see and nothing that we hear! BUT if Katie happened to be on Highway 85 in that blizzard, I would hope we would have treated her the same as any hapless traveler.

She might revise her quote, though. She might add, “Tell the truth.”