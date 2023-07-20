From the Featherduster

I was listening to an account about Moses. How God called Moses to go free the Israelites from being enslaved in Egypt. Remember, Moses did not want to do it. He had all kinds of reasons why not to, for one, how would he get their attention? By that point they had already established what to call God. He said, “Tell them ‘I am’.”

But the attention getter was to throw down his staff. When Moses did that, it turned into a snake. It must have startled him because he ran away from it.

Remember how we all have a flight or fight response to danger. It was a good thing Moses was not a woman. Af­ter the first initial encounter with a snake in the garden of Eden, women throughout the ages have have taken a dim view of snakes. Women tend to beat them to death or cut them to pieces with a shovel or in several cases, shoot them with a shot gun.

It has something to do with maternal instinct. Becky still chortles about the incident from when Ty was little.

We were living in Mom’s old house across the way from them. The dogs had riled up a snake in the flower garden right by Becky’s bedroom window. It was pitch dark night. The snake was buzzing and Becky could not get any sleep.

The phone rang.

Becky: There is a rattlesnake out in the flower garden.

Paula: So?

Becky: It is right where Ty was playing yesterday.

Paula: clunk of phone being hung up. Sound of screen door crashing open and booted feet marching over.

Becky looked out the window to see an apparition of an angry woman with her bathrobe swirling around her. In her hands were a rake and a shovel.

Apparently, I raked the snake out of the flower garden and chopped its head off right then and there.

It’s a good thing God did not call me to get the people of Israel out of Egypt. I would have failed the first test!

More about Moses next week!