From the Featherduster

From the book of Exodus

Remember last week’s promise to tell more about Moses? Well the problem is that there is so much to tell! The ques­tion is where to begin.

Moses did not want to do what God called him to do. He did not think himself worthy. Would you? He would be lead­ing a group of 600,000 men, not counting the women and children. If you emptied out Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Fargo, Grand Forks and Bismarck, you would still not come up with enough people to amount to just the number of men that left Egypt that early morning.

And they had flocks of animals. Any ranch person knows that when you meld together any separate groups of animals not used to each other, there will be a fight on your hands. A whole new pecking order has to be established.

They would have precious metals because God told them to ask for gold and silver and other precious things from the Egyptians. For some odd reason, the Egyptians actually gave them these things.

But food would be a problem. All these hungry people and animals? The unleavened bread that they were carry­ing would not last very long. After that was devoured, that many hungry people and animals would be as daunting as the worst influx of grasshoppers of our worst nightmares! And keeping them all on the right path? Heavens!

Moses and his brother Aaron would be responsible for all of this. Can you imagine?

This was too difficult to bear until Moses realized that God would be the real leader. Moses would be the human to relay the message. That would be exceedingly difficult, too. But Moses bore out the motto attributed to John Wayne many years later. “Courage is being scared to death but saddling up anyway.” He went ahead and did as God told him to do.

May we do the same.