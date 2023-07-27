Gail Lorraine Estes (Ar­nett) died peacefully in her sleep July 18, 2023 in Billings, Montana at the age of 89.

She is survived by: her chil­dren Melody Rae Heide, Wen­dy Jo Estes, and Deanna Lynn Estes; her grandsons Jason Mark Heide and Garrett Da­vid Heide; and her siblings, Malcolm Wilson Arnett, Max James Arnett, and Judy Ann Scott (Arnett). She is preceded in death by her husband Edwin Dean Estes and her brother Virgil (Buzz) Gene Arnett.

Gail was born on December 12, 1933 in Rhame, ND to Vir­gil Maxwell Arnett and Vera Catherine Arnett (Kirchner). She graduated from Bowman High School in 1951. She mar­ried Edwin Dean Estes in 1952. Ed and Gail first lived in Bartlesville, OK for a short while before moving to Glen­dive, MT where they lived and raised their daughters for ap­proximately 26 years. In Glen­dive, Gail worked for Dawson County School District as a Secretary to the Superinten­dent of Schools. They retired in Spearfish, SD where they lived for eight years before moving to Billings, MT in 1988. They lived the rest of their lives in Billings where Gail worked for Corpo­rate Air.

Gail was an active and de­vout member of the church in each community she lived. She taught Sunday School, played the piano and organ, and led women’s Bible studies.

Viewing was 9 a.m. – 12 noon at Smith Funeral Chapels West, 304 34th St W, Billings, MT Tuesday, July 25. The fu­neral was at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 at LifeWay Church of Billings, 3100 Rimrock Road, Billings, MT. There was a re­ception to follow in the church basement. All were welcome to attend and celebrate Gail’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the charity of your choice.