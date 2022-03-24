Gene Edgar Grimes, 81

Gene Edgar Grimes, age 81 of Glendive, Montana passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Friday, March 18, 2022 at the Silha Funeral Home in Glendive. Funeral services will be at 4:00 PM on Friday, March 18, 2022 at the Glendive Alliance Church in Glendive with Pastor Phil Elmer officiating. Interment will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Scranton, North Dakota. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Gene was born on June 19, 1940 in Buffalo, South Dakota to his parents, Earnest and Irene (Lee) Grimes. He was raised on the family farm and received his early education at an elementary school near Ludlow, South Dakota. He continued his education at Scranton High School where he graduated with the class of 1958. Gene attended Dickinson State College in Dickinson, North Dakota and later the National School of Business in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Gene met Ardis Johnson, and three months later, they were united in marriage in Scranton, North Dakota on November 23, 1962. To this union four children were born. The family lived in Bowman, North Dakota for seven years where three of their children were born. During this time, Gene worked at Rexall Drug. In 1969, they moved to Glasgow, Montana where their fourth child was born. Gene worked at Federated Clothing Store and Beede’s Men’s Wear until they moved to Glendive in 1979 where he opened and managed a second Beede’s Men’s Wear for several years. He then worked for Cross Petroleum before becoming the Maintenance Supervisor at Dawson County High School, where he continued to work until his retirement. After retirement, Gene filled his time by painting houses in the Glendive area.

Many of Gene’s fondest memories were fishing with family and friends. He also enjoyed hunting and woodworking. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren as family was always very important to Gene.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Irene Grimes; his wife, Ardis Grimes; daughter, Tammy Kaye Grimes; grandson, Timothy Alexander Grimes; sister, Melva Noreen Lee Duncanson Yokiel; and sister-in-law, Patsy Grimes.

Gene is survived by his best friend and companion, Harriett Ames of Glendive; daughters, Lanette (Patrick) Bidegaray of Culbertson, Montana and Darci (Paul) Sealey of Billings, Montana; son, Heath Grimes of Glendive; 11 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; brothers, E. Allen Grimes of Ludlow, South Dakota and Lee Torkelson (Barb) Grimes of Whitewood, South Dakota; and numerous nieces and nephews.

