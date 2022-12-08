Golfers find success together in trip to state Class B tournament

Bowman County made tenacity its hallmark in a season which led the Bulldogs to the Class B girls state golf tournament, according to the girls golf coach.

“They worked extremely hard this season,” said coach Kaydee Stewart. “At the beginning of this season, the girls sat down and made out their goal to make it to state. They also had individual goals as well. Consistently, we were second or third as a team in every tournament that we competed in. They worked extremely hard throughout the season.

“As a coach, I am extremely proud in our team and how far we came,” she added.

The team made it all the way to the two-day state Class B tournament at the Souris Valley Golf Course in Minot in the final week of September. The Bulldogs placed 18th in the final team results after having 446-447 scoring rounds to have a total score of 893. Their regional rivals, the defending state 2021 champions from Heart River, missed repeating with a one-point loss to Fargo’s Oak Grove (713 to 714 points).

In front of family and the other athletes at the recent awards event, the coach also added that she wanted to thank the girls for their great season. “I hope that they are all as excited for the next (2023) season as I am.”

The team was also praised for having a team GPA 3.488.

Stewart also noted that the team will be losing two seniors to graduation with Emma Welch and Morgan Matheson. There will be seven of the nine returning next fall, including Camryn Mosbrucker, Chloe Haar, Trinity Anderson, Arianna Johnson, Alyssa Kalstrom, Olivia Welch and Gracie Ruggles.

At the regional meet, the coach had two golfers she praised – Emma (Welch) and Olivia (Welch). “Emma shot 107 and Olivia shot 105, which placed them in the top five.

The coach also praised her assistant coaches, Trevor Kulseth and Chad Welch, along with Sweetwater Golf Course for all the help they provided to the team during the season.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Region finish: 2nd.

State Qualified

All Region Team:

Emma Welch and Olivia

Welch

Seior Recognition:

Emma Welch and Morgan

Matheson

Rookie of the Year:

Chloe Haar

Low Average: Olivia

Welch

Low State Score: Olivia

Welch

Most Improved: Alyssa

Kalstrom