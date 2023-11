Heartview is thrilled to an­nounce the grand opening of its new 16-bed residential substance abuse treatment facility in Dickinson. The or­ganization cordially invites the community to attend an open house on July 26 between 3-7 p.m. MT at St. Joe’s Plaza (30 7th St W, 4th floor, Dickinson) to explore the beautiful new facility and learn more about Heartview’s treatment […]