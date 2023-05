On October 26, the 4 Seasons Pavilion in Bowman, ND once again filled with people ready to celebrate agriculture in Bowman, Slope, and Harding Counties. The evening focused on agriculture with a special highlight and congratulations given to Laureen Stuber from Bowman, North Dakota as the 2022 Farmer/Rancher of the Year. Honoring a Farmer/Rancher of the Year is a tradition […]