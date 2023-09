On September 14, 2023, at around 3:45 pm a Northwood bus was traveling north on Highway 32. The bus was car­rying members of the Hatton Northwood Volleyball Team for a game in Petersburg, North Dakota. A pickup truck, driven by Archie Gronvold, was trav­eling west on Nelson County Road 4. While Gronvold’s vehi­cle was crossing Highway 32 it was struck […]