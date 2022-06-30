LOCALS FIND WAYS TO KEEP COOL IN BOWMAN

Bowman literally has a hot spot to keep cool during the summer.

Since it opened in early June, the pool at the Rouzie Recreation Center has been busy with times set aside for lap swimming, open swimming and lessons.

There are daily use fees for youths (over 5 years old), adults, baby pool usage, chaperones and lap swimming exercises.

There are also season fees through the end of August.

The hours of operation at the pool for public swim are from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. On Saturdays, it was 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The Lap Swim and Water Exercise times are from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. In addition, there are hours set aside at noon and at 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.

The pool has lifeguards on duty during open pool hours.