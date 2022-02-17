Innocence Stolen

Victims warn of sex trafficking event targeting rural communities

For Kelly Patterson and Gina Dvorak, life wasn’t what people consider to be normal in small midwestern rural towns.

Both women told a large audience Feb. 9 in Bowman Theater that for them, it was the oppo­site of the “small town America” dream of grow­ing up in a proverbial “Mayberry”.

The two women found each other and became friends several years ago because of their similar childhoods – one was introduced into sex traf­ficking when she was very, very young. The other was brought into that life by someone with fa­milial ties.

According to Patterson, even small towns like Bowman, Baker and Scranton along Highway 12 are not protection from the darkness of sex trafficking.

She recounted how it happened to her when she was just six years old when she was growing up in a small South Dakota town.

“They got a hold of me at age six,” she said.

She recounted that she began to live two lives – one with school and friends – the other with a group of people who dominated every portion of her life.

She recounted that she knew of a Na­tive American woman who escaped on the way to the Bakken oil fields but was left to battle survivor’s guilt because she had left her friend behind. “It was very difficult to help her even move past that. A year and a half later the white girl (friend) escaped. The two of them were reunited and were living somewhat safely. Can you imagine being grabbed at 20 years old and never having been groomed? Never having been abused…. And then all of a sudden being chained to sink pipes and bathrooms in hotels across the United States. And being beaten if you cry.

“This is a very real problem and a very serious problem,” she explained.

Then she asked the audience of nearly 300 people what they thought the vic­tim of domestic sex trafficking look like.

“They look like you. Like you when you were a child…. Or maybe your grandchild, your niece, your nephew, your neighbor, your friend…. Or like me,” she said.

She showed a picture of when she was just a child. “You see the sparkle there in my eyes? It is a happy child, right?

“It wasn’t too long after this that that innocence was stolen.”

Then Patterson focused on sex traf­ficking in the Midwest. “What it looks like in the Midwest, how it happens, why it happens and to whom it hap­pens,” she said. “And what we can do to stop it.”

She then introduced the types of peo­ple who are in the sex trafficking trade. “The Romeo Pimp is a really common one and that is the one that is most com­mon between the ages of 12 and 17ish. What happens there is very much like what we see in domestic violence. A guy comes in, because most trafficking is still female, female children and female adults. The males that are brought into this are somewhere between about eight and 15 percent.

“A Romeo Pimp comes in and he be­gins to date a girl, romance her, be her best friend and kind of pull her away from her other friends. Just like in do­mestic violence, he begins to tell this female that why these others do not de­serve her and why they are not a good enough friend, and you are better than they are,” Patterson said.

“The unfortunate part of this, this form of grooming – and he is grooming her – is to take them away. It happens at that age where parents assume that teenager is just being rebellious and just at that rebellious age.

“I am here to tell you… never ever as­sume rebellion is there for no reasons. There is always a reason behind rebel­liousness. Nobody says ‘hey, you know, I just want to be the black sheep in fam­ily,’” she said.

“It happens be because there is some­thing. It doesn’t mean that it is sex trafficking, but it really good to get to the bottom of rebellious acts. There is something in the background. In this case, we have a pimp, and he is going to take that girl at some point,” she said.

Patterson recounted that she knew of one time that a father had suspicions and put a tracker on her cell phone.

“Thank goodness. He saved her life. She was taken to Montana the moment she turned 18… everything was gone, in­cluding her. Her phone was taken with her because they didn’t know what the dad had had down.

“She was taken to Montana. We found out where because of his tracker. He went there and they pulled guns on him. So, we contacted a team that we know who work on the ground. They went and cased that home and pretty soon, they involved local law enforcement. They were able to get more and more infor­mation… finally, they were able to get the girl.”

She added that some damage was done. “But she didn’t suffer like so many. She was only there for a few short months before everything was able to be put in place to get her out.”

Patterson said that her going around and speaking to people in small com­munities is valuable. “It is not easy. It is really hard. When I start talking about my own story… that is not fun. It is not easy. Writing a book was not fun. We have been working for two years on a tv series for Netflix. We are not sure where it is going to go yet. Writing that has been very difficult. Anytime we start talking about these things publicly or start writing them… personally, having lived through this, I start to go through nightmares, flashbacks and body mem­ories.

“There is a price to pay for doing this work,” she added. “But if somebody doesn’t do it, what about that girl that went to Montana. What about someone you guys know in two weeks, a month or a year.

“I will do it and Gina will do it as long as we can,” Patterson said.

But rural communities are not a safe haven for the children, she stressed.

Being observant and aware is one weapon in the battle against sex traf­ficking, Patterson said. It is not like in the movies where they look like they are evil. They can be anyone, even a well-re­spected businessman or in law enforce­ment, she warned.