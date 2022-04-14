Integrative Minute: Anti-Aging Part 2

Last week I reviewed some of the aspects of anti-aging and how to measure if you are aging quicker than you would like to. This article will review some of the lifestyle modifications that affect aging and supplements and medications that may benefit the process.

Hopefully, you had a chance to check out the realage.com website mentioned in last week’s article to see where your body is in the aging process. All the tools I said are a way to dig deeper and are hopefully will motivate you to try and halt or reverse the aging process. There are no easy solutions to aging, and we will not find the fountain of youth any time soon, so buckle up and get busy making the necessary changes to better your life.

The tests I spoke about include the BIA, CRP, fasting insulin, Hemoglobin A1C, Sed rate, homocysteine, ferritin, telomere length, a balance test, and programs to assess the biological age of your body. All are good options and will give you clues about how things are progressing.

You can make lifestyle modifications, including a diet with many antioxidants that improve oxidative defense and reduce oxidative stress. Consumption of 10 servings of fresh and relatively uncooked fruits and vegetables is a great start. Incorporating mixed fiber, monounsaturated fats, omega-3 fatty acids, cold-water fish, and high-quality vegetable proteins are also recommended. In addition, it is advised to reduce total daily caloric intake to achieve ideal body weight and composition. Decreasing visceral fat, or angry fat surrounding your organs, is best for overall health. Fasting for 12 hours each night at least four days per week is recommended.

Implementing an exercise program with regular aerobic and resistance exercise for at least one hour per day, 4-to five days per week, is important because the loss of muscle mass can enhance the aging process. Studies show that muscle is vital for longevity. We must fight to maintain our muscle mass. Getting a good night’s sleep which means sleeping for at least 8 hours, stress reduction, and discontinuing all tobacco products, are all strongly recommended.

Some of us falter in eating the right foods, which is a shame because the diet is one of the most critical parts of the plan. What can you do when the diet is not getting the job done? We can fill in the gaps with dietary supplements designed to make up for the nutrients received in the foods you are eating. Foundational nutrients like a multivitamin, Vitamin D3, Omega 3 Fatty acids, and probiotics form the base of our structure. From there, we can target areas we need help. Below are some targeted nutrients to help in the aging process.

Homocysteine is a lab to assess inflammation, and if elevated, you need to take a methylated B complex to affect the level. B vitamins are not just for homocysteine. They are precursors for nicotinamide adenosine dinucleotide or NAD. The B vitamins necessary to boost NAD is B3 or niacin. Other factors necessary in the process are nicotinamides, nicotinamide riboside, and nicotinamide mononucleotide. The supplement NAD is not readily absorbed as an oral product. It can be given with an IV, but for many, it is cost prohibitive. Therefore, targeted nutrients like those listed are necessary for their formation in our bodies. NAD is essential in the aging process because it is a factor in energy metabolism, repairs DNA damage, and regulates genes that play a role in cellular aging.

Another area to attack is inflammation which is done with Omega 3 fatty acids and curcumin, a natural anti-inflammatory, which will also help to reduce inflammation. Omega 3’s at 2000-4000mg per day of combined EPA + DHA, the active forms of fish oil, and Curcumin 500mg twice a day can help shut down the inflammatory response. You may be getting tired of me talking about inflammation, but it is the driver of disease and illness, and if we can keep it under control, we will help the aging process.

Collagen is one of the essential nutrients for aging because our bodies decrease its production over time. When we think about what a lack of collagen produces, thoughts go to wrinkles and sagging skin. Our bodies are made up of collagen, and it is the most abundant protein in our systems, so it’s not surprising that this nutrient is part of your anti-aging regimen.

Antioxidants are keys to healthy aging. They work by ridding our bodies of free radicals, byproducts of energy production. Free radicals produce oxidative stress, which damages cells and creates inflamma- tion. When asked to 10 servings of fruits and vegetables per day, the reason is antioxidants. Vitamins A, E, and C, selenium, lutein, and lycopene are some of the most recognizable, and they can often be found in your multivitamin if it is a good one.

Resveratrol is a polyphenol antioxidant found in the skin of grapes and is most often thought of as a byproduct of red wine. Studies show that it can increase the lifespan of certain animals. Take for instance, the French Paradox, which looked at the diet and wine consumption of a subset of the French population and how they had a greater lifespan. Was it due to the consumption of red wine?

You can also get targeted antioxidants in greens products, as there seems to be more and more of these available. Ingredients can consist of the following antioxidants, pomegranate, kale, acai, chlorella, noni, raspberry, mangosteen, kelp, and goji berry. Finding a palatable product can be a challenge, and the key is to find one you can take every day to incorporate into your routine. The bottom line with antioxidants is that they prevent disease.

I hope that this article provided you with some actionable items for your anti-aging journey. Doing all the suggested changes tomorrow is not realistic but incorporating them over a period is something everyone can do. If anti-aging isn’t your thing, think of this as anti-disease and disease prevention, and hopefully, that might make it a little easier.

Please stop in or call the pharmacy for help with age-related testing options. You can access this and other articles on our website at irsfeldpharmacy.com. Until next time, be vigilant about your health!!