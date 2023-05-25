Jaden Knutson named to SNHU president’s list

MANCHESTER, NH -Jaden Knutson of Bowman (58623) has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2023 President’s List. The winter terms run from January to May. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over […]
