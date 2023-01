James Anthony Buckmier, 78, of Cary, NC, passed away peacefully on May 6 after a 9 month battle with multiple health issues. He was preceded In death by his parents Tony and Josephine Buckmier, brothers Oscar Buckmier and Eddie Buckmier, and he left behind his wife of 51 years Michele Buckmier. sister Anne La- Compte (Mike), brother George Buckmeier (Susan), […]