Janice Leone Graham, 87

Janice Leone Graham (Hedman) 87 of Tempe, AZ passed away unexpectedly January 21, 2022, after a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of Merle Graham (deceased); devoted mother of Desiree (Larry) Woods, Rhonda (Rod) Erickson and Scott (Brooke) Graham. She also leaves behind six grandchildren; Brandon Barningham, Sarah Schewe, Natalie Woods, Erik Woods, Jennifer Hartwig and Tucker Graham and […]