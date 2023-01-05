Bowman County Pioneer

Jonathan Peterson Named Wildlife Officer of the Year

January 06, 2023

Jonathan Peterson, North Dakota Game and Fish Department district game warden in Devils Lake, is the state’s 2022 Wildlife Officer of the Year. Johnson was honored recently by Shikar-Safari Club International, a private conservation organization that annually recognizes outstanding wildlife officers in each state. In a nomination letter sent to Shikar-Safari, chief warden Scott Winkelman said Peterson’s district contains North […]

