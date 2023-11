Joyce Adeline Fossum, 89, passed away at Clarkson Health Care on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. “Go while you can/you’re able” was something she of­ten said. In essence it’s to “live life”. And go (lived life) she did. Joyce was born July 18, 1934, to pioneer homesteaders Bill (William) and Selma (Wal­ters) Jalbert in New England, ND. She was born into […]