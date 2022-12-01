Even on a chilly, winter night Bowman businesses saw extra life as over 80 women came out for shopping, treats, and pampering. Ladies could start at any of the 13 participating businesses and enjoy their time at each business at their own pace. With every location they enjoyed the atmosphere, shopped, and got their card punched. After, they could turn their completed punch card in for a free drink at Windy’s and were entered into a drawing for $300 in prizes.

With 14 businesses joining in on the fun it was one of the largest turnouts for Ladies Night Out. This event serves as the kick-off to the holiday season, and it does so in style. Don’t forget to visit all of your local businesses for the perfect gifts.

Sponsors of the evening included A2Z Printing, Dakota Community Bank and Trust, Dakota Western Bank, Northwest Tire, and ProPoint Cooperative.

Participating businesses included Auroma Candle, Baker Furniture, Bowman Drug, Bowman Theater, Bronson’s Marketplace, Classic Beauty Salon, Flowers and Cappuccino by Lasting Visions, Flower Nook, Legendary Massage Therapy, Meowsers Cat Rescue, Pioneer Trails Regional Museum, Silver Dollar Bar and Grill, and Urban Obsession with end location Windy’s.