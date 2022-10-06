Letter to the EDITOR

Thoughts on the US House race

I am undecided between Kelly Armstrong and Cara Mund. I disagree with each candidate on abortion. My priority is to get federal legislation passed to mandate uterine anaesthesia during abortion, so fetuses don’t get tortured to death. I have other concerns too. The Democratic-NPL brass recruited pro-life Mark Haugen to run for Congress. There was another choice – ardently pro-choice Roland Riemers. Pro-choice activists could have supported Roland Riemers at the convention, saving Mark Haugen from spending over five months of his life campaigning for a party that would betray him. Cara Mund now faces conspiracy theories and innuendo emanating from talk radio chatter, portraying her as a liar, a closet liberal, a Democrat in sheep’s clothing, and a puppet of Heidi Heitkamp’s infernal machinations. Meanwhile, leftists have been spitting nails upon hearing her views on economics. Cara Mund comes across to me as honorable and sincere. I met her. When I was in UND student government, I worked with sorority politicians like her. Connections, snob appeal, and practiced charisma are calling cards of sorority politicians. As high achieving as she is, Cara Mund comes across as a classic sorority Republican with old school politics from an era when talk radio didn’t define conservatism, from an era when conservative Republicans could be prochoice and pro-environment. Cara Mund also comes across as grounded and down to earth. Could she win? Sure, if everyone who voted down Measure #1 in 2014 chooses to vote for her now. I remain on the fence.

Andrew Alexis Varvel, Bismarck, ND 58503

