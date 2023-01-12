Letter to the EDITOR

To the Editor:

North Dakota has already experienced several winter storms this season, which provides a reminder that a greater mix of energy and energy storage options strengthens the reliability and resilience of the state’s energy grid. North Dakota’s diverse energy portfolio, with both baseload and clean energy technologies working together, play a vital role during increased demand and extreme weather events.

In North Dakota, Republicans are setting an example for innovative and market-based approaches to advance clean energy and reduce emissions. Senator Kevin Cramer (RNorth Dakota) has a proven record of championing commonsense, all-of-the-above policy solutions to America’s most pressing environmental and economic issues.

As president Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES), I want to congratulate Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) on being named a 2022 Clean Energy Champion. CRES annually honors Republican leaders who have gone above and beyond in driving and supporting clean energy legislation.

Sen. Cramer’s leadership was crucial in crafting the American Energy, Jobs, and Climate Plan. He has also called for commonsense reforms to Washington red tape, such as legislation to improve the quality and timeliness of federal permitting and review processes with respect to critical mineral production on federal land (S.1352).

CRES looks forward to continuing our work with Sen. Cramer to find clean energy solutions that work for North Dakota and across the United States.

Heather Reams

President, Citizens for Responsible

Energy Solutions (CRES)

