Linda Ann (Kalina) Blees, age 79, formerly of Bowman passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 4th, 2023 under Hospice Care at Augusta Place in Bis­marck, ND after a recent ill­ness.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 23rd at 11am at the United Methodist Church in Bowman. A friends and family service will take place on Thursday, June 22nd at 7 pm at the United Method­ist Church.

Linda was born December 3rd, 1943 in Bowman, the first of four children to Ben and Myla (Jorgenson) Kalina. She was a 1961 graduate of Bowman High School and at­tended one quarter at DSC. She then moved to Minneapo­lis to work. Linda married her former classmate, best friend and love of her life Terrance (Terry) Blees on June 5th 1965 and they made their home on the Blees farm north of Bow­man. She worked at the Gate­way restaurant and later as the Bowman High School secretary for 30 years while raising their two sons, Paul and Jeff. She was very involved in their farm and ranch operation, caring for dairy and beef cows, chickens, and sheep as well as helping with crop farming as needed. Linda always grew a large gar­den and loved plants and flow­ers of all kinds, especially the wild crocuses growing in the pastures near her home. She had a passion for reading and often had multiple books go­ing at the same time. It is said she had read every book in the Bowman public and school li­braries before graduating from high school and also read the dictionary and the Bible from cover to cover.

In November of 2021, Linda moved to Bismarck and resided at Edgewood Vista which al­lowed her to be closer to family. While there she still considered Bowman her home.

Linda loved her family more than anything. She enjoyed every minute spent with her grandkids teaching them about life on the farm, attending mu­sic and sporting events, picking wildflower bouquets, painting stick horses, sharing her love of books, star gazing and plan­ning all sorts of fun adventures. She was so proud of her grand babies, and talked frequently for all to hear of how incredibly smart they were.

Linda had a heart of gold and lived to help and do things for others. She was known to take home bound community mem­bers out for meals or make and deliver meals to their homes. She loved to help plan extend­ed family get togethers, make our favorite oatmeal cookies in double and triple batches for snacks on our drives home and welcomed into her home any person or animal in need. Linda had such a love for ani­mals and raised many special pets over the years. She took in a stray dog, Rusty, who turned out to be the perfect compan­ion for her over the last several years.

Linda was survived by her sons, Paul (Lori) and Jeff (Kris) both of Bismarck. Her grandchildren, Jordan (Nicole) Blees, Lincoln, ND and Brett Blees, Bismarck. Megan (Joel) Porter, Nashville, TN, Ryan Blees (Sadie), and Adam Blees, Bismarck. Her great-grandson, August Porter, Nashville.

Her brother, Rich (Dianna) Kalina, Florence, AZ. Her sis­ters, Jeanette Kalina, Baker MT, and Faye (Rick) Hegg, Ft. Myers, FL. Many nieces, neph­ews and cousins.

Welcoming her to heaven, are husband, Terry, her par­ents, Ben and Myla mother and father-in-law Bill and Isabelle (Johnson) Blees, brothers-in- law, Wayne and Gerald Blees, and sisters-in-law Ellen Blees and Pat Netland, nephew Sam­uel Kurle and many aunts and uncles.

A big thank you to the caring staff at Edgewood Vista, San­ford Health and Augusta Place for the wonderful care and sup­port provided to Linda and her family during this very difficult time.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Home in Bowman.