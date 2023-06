Quilts, a massage, art and cash were among the prizes offered up at Saturday’s South West Health Care Auxiliary bazaar. The event was held at the Village facility in Bowman from 9 a.m. until noon. Cathy Hanson, Bonnie Nordgren, Mona Stafford, and Vivian Martinson won the quilts, while Jim Stafford won the massage and Roberta Swanke won the scratch art. […]