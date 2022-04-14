Local EMT receives Provider of the Year Award

Each year the North Dakota EMS Association recognizes those individuals who have made significant contributions to the provision, development and improvement to local, regional and state prehospital care. In 2022 we are honored to present Karen Salter with NDEMSA’s Provider of the Year

Provider of Year Award

The North Dakota EMS Provider of the Year is an individual who has selflessly devoted a tremendous amount of personal time to the local and state provision, development and improvement of prehospital care, as well as EMS education in their community.

Karen is a full-time AEMT. She always steps up to take extra call or back-up to make sure the community of Bowman is covered in the event of an emergency. She is a great asset to our squad and to our community. Karen is never afraid to jump right in and help on a call. She is a great leader and has grown into a fantastic provider. She has helped with education days at the school when the ambulance has been asked to attend and she’s always willing to help where needed. Congratulations to Karen Salter for being NDEMSA’s Provider of the Year.