Local FFA travels to Indianapolis

Members Sarah Jeffers, Timber Hauso, Mace Stuber, Dillon Bowman, Jett Ouradnik, Kaylee Kinsey attended the National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana at the 95th National FFA Convention. On the way, members toured the Winnebago Manufacturing plant in Forest City Iowa, the second largest Lavender Farm in Tiffin Iowa and the Caterpillar Factory Museum and visitors center in Peoria […]