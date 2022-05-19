Local fire department hosts day of smoky training

SMOKIN’ IN BOWMAN

About two dozen firefighters from departments in Montana and Southwestern North Dakota converged on Bowman Saturday for specialized training.

A pair of firefighters brought a smoke trailer down to Bowman for the training, where firefighters from Rhame, Scranton, Bowman and Baker (Montana) spent most of the day practicing how to enter the smoke-filled trailer and do a search for the source or people.

According to Williston Fire Chief Matt Clark, the trailer was brought down to Bowman the day before and was set up for the morning and afternoon training sessions.

Corey Johnson, the other instructor from Williston, said that the trailer is available on request and the North Dakota Firefighters Association has a federal grant to help fund the training programs. “It pays for the trailer and instructors to travel around. All the departments have to do is file a request,” he explained.

Most of the training using the trailer is for one day, Johnson, the assistant chief from Williston, said. “We come out for a four-hour evening block if the department wants it. Or we can do it over a whole day. We try to customize it (training) to what the department wants because every department is different.

“It was all hands-on today,” he added.

During Saturday’s training, the firefighters were using the trailer to practice entry techniques, Johnson explained. “You go in as a team, working together, one person in front.”

The training was required. “This is one of the requirements for Firefighter 1 certification. Most of the classwork for certification with Firefighter 1 can be done online

The Williston instructors said their next trip with the trailer would be to the Falkirk Mine near Underwood in central North Dakota.

Clark added that the firefighters Saturday were all eager to learn.

According to the training officer for Bowman, Nevada Turbiville, while most of the firefighters came from Bowman, there was a group from Baker, another group from Scranton and one firefighter from Rhame.

Turbiville said there were a total of 25 firefighters who came for the training, along with several instructors getting the training to be able to conduct the training in the future. “We’ll be able to do it again inhouse.”

The first session started about 9 a.m. and after a break for lunch, the afternoon session ran until about 3 p.m.

The smoke was created using hay stuffed into pallets, which were ignited in the trailer.