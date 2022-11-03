Local firefighters get more traing

Approximately two dozen firefighters spent several hours Saturday tearing apart old vehicles near the old Bowman Airport west of the city.
The event was part of two days of training for certification. There was classroom training at the Bowman Fire Hall Friday, with the event moving outside for hand-on training on how to extricate people from damaged vehicles after an accident.
There were firefighters from Reeder, Scranton and Bowman involved in the training.
