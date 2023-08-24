Local grants awarded

The Bowman & Slope County Community Foundation award­ed three grants to fund projects that are in or serve Slope Coun­ty. These projects were funded thanks to a generous gift from Grid United’s Community In­vestment Program. $40,000 was made available for the first round of spring granting and any organization with a 501©3 status or government agency providing services in Slope County could apply. The first application awarded was to Bowman County High School in the amount of $15,000 to expand and enhance the weight training room. Bowman Coun­ty High School serves students in Bowman County and Slope County.

The Slope County Fair Board also received $20,000 towards the construction of a new concession building at the fair grounds in Amidon.

In addition, the Scranton Fire District was awarded $5,000 for vehicle stabili­zation jacks. Parts of Slope County are in the Scranton Fire District.

Applications can now be submitted for the Bowman & Slope County Community Foundation endowment funds of $9790. Any organization with a 501©3 status or gov­ernment agency in Bowman or Slope Counties may apply.

In addition to the endow­ment funds, additional grant dollars are available from Grid United’s Community Invest­ment Program. These grant dollars are limited to projects or programs that are in or serve Slope County. There are two parts to these grant dollars. The first part is $25,000 that is available for the fall regular grant funding. Applicants can apply for both spring and fall regular grant funding opportu­nities each year, regardless of prior funding. The second part of these funds is a special grant funding round up to $75,000. This funding opportunity will be awarded to one application. This grant award is perfect for larger equipment purchases and construction projects. Ap­plicants for the special funding will be asked to make a presen­tation to the foundation com­mittee in addition to complet­ing a grant application.

Deadline for all three of these applications are avail­able online at www.ndcf.net/ bowmanslope and are due by September 15, 2023.