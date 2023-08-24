Local grants awarded

The Bowman & Slope County Community Foundation awarded three grants to fund projects that are in or serve Slope County. These projects were funded thanks to a generous gift from Grid United’s Community Investment Program. $40,000 was made available for the first round of spring granting and any organization with a 501©3 status or government agency providing services in Slope County could apply. The first application awarded was to Bowman County High School in the amount of $15,000 to expand and enhance the weight training room. Bowman County High School serves students in Bowman County and Slope County.
The Slope County Fair Board also received $20,000 towards the construction of a new concession building at the fair grounds in Amidon.
In addition, the Scranton Fire District was awarded $5,000 for vehicle stabilization jacks. Parts of Slope County are in the Scranton Fire District.
Applications can now be submitted for the Bowman & Slope County Community Foundation endowment funds of $9790. Any organization with a 501©3 status or government agency in Bowman or Slope Counties may apply.
In addition to the endowment funds, additional grant dollars are available from Grid United’s Community Investment Program. These grant dollars are limited to projects or programs that are in or serve Slope County. There are two parts to these grant dollars. The first part is $25,000 that is available for the fall regular grant funding. Applicants can apply for both spring and fall regular grant funding opportunities each year, regardless of prior funding. The second part of these funds is a special grant funding round up to $75,000. This funding opportunity will be awarded to one application. This grant award is perfect for larger equipment purchases and construction projects. Applicants for the special funding will be asked to make a presentation to the foundation committee in addition to completing a grant application.
Deadline for all three of these applications are available online at www.ndcf.net/ bowmanslope and are due by September 15, 2023.
