Lunch Breakfest MENU

Bowman FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 Breakfast: muffins or assorted cereal, toast with PB/jelly, fruit juice, milk. Lunch: chicken patty, glazed carrots, salad bar, fruit, assorted milk. MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 Breakfast: assorted cereal, toast withPB/jelly, fruit juice, milk.Lunch: scalloped potatoes/ham,peas, baked bun, salad bar, fruit,assorted milk.TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13Breakfast: rolls or assorted cereal,toast with PB/jelly, fruit juice, milk.Lunch: hamburger, french fries,salad bar, fruit, […]