Man dies after violent incident at Mott school

A 34-year old man who created a disturbance at Mott- Regent Public School Thursday (April 21) has died after allegedly assaulting a Hettinger County Sheriff’s Deputy who had responded to the school. The man, Jeffrie Ray Glover Jr., died after what was described as a “lethal force scenario” at the Mott campus. According to a release by the Hettinger County Sheriff’s Office, Glover was shot and killed after the disturbance became physical and he reportedly assaulted the deputy. Glover reportedly refused to leave the school. After the shooting, North Dakota’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation was brought in to investigate the shooting. According to the release, no students or faculty were harmed at the school and parents were asked to pick up their children by the playground on the north side of the campus. The incident occurred just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. According to the release by Hettinger County Sheriff Sarah Warner, the BCI will conduct a review of the deputy’s actions as quickly as possible. “It is anticipated the investigation will be completed within 30 days. Once the investigation is completed, the ND BCI will report its findings to the Hettinger County State’s Attorney. The Deputy has been placed on administrative leave. “We will not make any further comment the investigation of the Deputy’s actions is completed,” the release explained. It was the second school shooting incident in the region in less than a year. A student at Hettinger High School in nearby Adams County, died after a self-inflicted wound on campus in Oct. 2021.