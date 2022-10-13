Bowman County Pioneer

Marathon series brings more than a hundred to compete along Bowman-Haley Lake shoreline

By ohtadmin | on October 14, 2022

By Brad Mosher

It was cold when the local marathon event started Friday morning, with temperatures approaching 20 degrees. But even the sub-freezing temperatures didn’t keep the people from competing in the local stop of the Center of the Nation series of marathons which started in Colorado, then continued in Nebraska, Wyoming and South Dakota before the competitors started running, walking and jogging. […]

