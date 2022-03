Marian Crook, 89, Mandan, spent one last night with her three daughters at Sanford in Bismarck before passing away peacefully in her sleep Monday, February 21, 2022, in true North Dakota form, in the midst of a blizzard. Marian Magdalene (Silbernagel) Crook was born in the Rhame, ND, hospital, located above the bank, on January 6, 1933, the fifth daughter […]