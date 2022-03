Marilyn Joan Grosz (Manolovits), born No­vember 13, 1937 in Mott, North Dakota, heart­breakingly left this world on February 19, 2022 at age 85. She passed away in Fargo, North Da­kota quietly in her sleep from natural causes. She was a strong woman that had a long fight with serious medical issues, but she pushed on as long as she could […]