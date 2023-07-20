Travel to London’s Tube and you hear a British accented voice over the speakers that admonishes passengers to “mind the gap” between the platform and the subway train. As a call to safety, minding the gap can serve as a metaphor here in the US regarding the gap in knowledge about the Geriatric 3Ds. When asked, most people would likely refer to 3Ds as something three dimensional like a movie seen with those red and green throw away glasses. In Geriatric Medicine, the 3Ds correspond to the triad of dementia, delirium and depression which disproportionately impact older adults.

Studies indicate that the Geriatric 3Ds frequently don’t show up in medical charting. For example, nearly half of folks with mem­ory impairment in rural America go unrecognized by their pri­mary care providers. Similarly, these physicians only recognize 7% of their patients with depressive symptoms. We could get into a deep discussion why clinicians don’t consistently recognize the Geriatric 3Ds but suffice it to say that room exists for considerable improvement.

Many times older adult patients are unprepared or unwilling to undergo testing for cognitive and psychosocial problems. As a Geriatrician who routinely is on the lookout for the Geriatric 3Ds, I am always astonished at the push back when I try to conduct memory testing. In one instance, an 80 + year old patient came to me with a hip problem, and in my sense of duty and comprehen­siveness, I administered a short screening test for memory loss called the mini – cog, and boy oh boy, did I get an earful. “Who do you think you are, Dr. Smarty Pants, testing my memory when my problem is in my hip ?”

So how do we get around the issue of physician AND patient reticence to assess the Geriatric 3Ds ? A new model of health­care may have a solution. The Institute for Healthcare Improve­ment advocates Age Friendly Health Care as a preferred model to routinely address the Geriatric 3Ds. Age Friendly Health Care utilizes the Geriatric 4Ms as a framework to improve older adult health care, and the 3Ds are included in one of the 4M domains called Mentation or Mind. For those who may not have heard about the Geriatric 4Ms, they are What Matters, Mind, Mobility and Medications. Health care systems that routinely apply the 4Ms achieve higher quality outcomes and lower costs.

Information about the 4Ms, and the 3D’s, can be found at www.dakotageriatrics.org. Through these resources our UND Geriat­rics program hopes that we can “mind the gap” about the Geriat­ric 3Ds and pormote better health care for older adults.