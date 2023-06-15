Mound Church receives donation for Memorial Day services

The Lyle Presbyterian Church, also known as the Mound Church, was honored by the Rhame Legion for its 104 years of continuous Memorial Day services on June 4, 2023. The Legion pre­sented a check for $1000 to the church’s build­ing fund to help with necessary repairs.

The Memorial Day program at the Mound Church started in 1919 in memory of local vet­eran Jean Pearl, who was killed in the closing days of the First World War. Students from the nearby school decorated the graves with flow­ers and flags. The practice continued after the school closed in 1961, with the church making it part of the service where everyone walks to the cemetery.

The church has held these services every year, except for a break during the COVID pandemic.

This year, the guest speaker was Kirk John­son, Sant Director of the Smithsonian Natural History Museum. Johnson reminded the audi­ence of the long history of the area, which is one of the best places in the world to study fossils from 64-68 million years ago.

He also stressed the importance of cultural memory. “Remember the past to understand who we are and where we’re going,” he said.

Pastor Terry Bagley followed up on Johnson’s speech by asking the veterans in attendance to stand up. He said that Memorial Day is about re­membering those who have fallen in service to the country, but also honoring those who are still with us.

The church plans to use the donation from the Rhame Legion to fix some issues with the building, starting with the roof and foundation. The church was founded in 1912 and built its current sanctuary in 1914.

The church hopes to continue hosting the Me­morial Day services for many years to come. The program is open to all who wish to attend.