NDDOT seeks innovative transportation ideas

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT), through its Transportation Innovation Program (TRIP), is seeking ideas for innovative transportation projects, processes, and products. All transportation-based contractors, consultants, suppliers, associations, tribes, and local jurisdictions are invited to submit ideas for consideration. “We are looking for ideas that are in the development or implementation stage,” said Russ Buchholz, NDDOT […]