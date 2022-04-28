NDHP Vehicle Struck – I94

On 4/24/2022 at approximately 1:13 am Sunday morning, a NDHP Trooper and his squad car were struck by a drunk driver. The Trooper, facing eastbound in the westbound lane, was manning the road closure gates on I94 at milepost 147 in his vehicle, with all the emergency lights activated. Luckily, the Trooper saw the vehicle approaching at a fast rate of speed and was able to move his squad car over to the right just enough to avoid a complete head-on collision and was side swiped instead. The drunk driver then drove through the road closure gates, striking them as well. Nobody was injured in the collisions. Morton County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crash and arrested the driver for DUI. This incident is still under investigation by Morton County and the North Dakota Highway Patrol.