NDSU College of Agriculture, Food Systems, and Natural Resources names top 10 seniors

May 26, 2023

Courtesy of NDSU Extension
Elyse Paulson(bottom row far left) and Abigail Bartholomay (bottom row 2nd from right). Photo courtesy of NDSU Extension.

The North Dakota State Uni­versity College of Agriculture, Food Systems, and Natural Re­sources has named its Top 10 Seniors for 2022-2023.

The Top 10 Seniors are:

Katlyn Balstad, Fosston, Minnesota, crop and weed sci­ences and management com­munications.

Abigail Bartholomay, Bowman, North Dakota, microbiology.

Maggie Cronk, Henning, Minnesota, animal science with a minor in agribusiness.

Caleb Hauck, Forbes, North Dakota, agricultural econom­ics with a minor in accounting.

Hayden Hogenson, Lake Park, Minnesota, economics with a minor in computer sci­ence.

Jade Koski, Wing, North Dakota, animal science with a minor in agricultural commu­nication.

Mariah Mayer, Tracy, Min­nesota, animal science.

Elyse Paulson, Bowman, North Dakota, animal sci­ence biomedical science op­tion with a minor in microbi­ology.

Savannah River, Apple Val­ley, Minnesota, animal sci­ence biomedical science op­tion and equine science with a minor in chemistry and hon­ors.

Kaylee Weigel, Alexandria, Minnesota, microbiology with minors in chemistry and hon­ors.

Hauck is the Outstanding Se­nior.

These students were selected through an application pro­cess based on leadership and community service; honors, awards, and recognitions; work experience and/or internships; and additional noteworthy ex­periences, activities or accom­plishments.

