NDSU College of Agriculture, Food Systems, and Natural Resources names top 10 seniors

The North Dakota State Uni­versity College of Agriculture, Food Systems, and Natural Re­sources has named its Top 10 Seniors for 2022-2023.

The Top 10 Seniors are:

Katlyn Balstad, Fosston, Minnesota, crop and weed sci­ences and management com­munications.

Abigail Bartholomay, Bowman, North Dakota, microbiology.

Maggie Cronk, Henning, Minnesota, animal science with a minor in agribusiness.

Caleb Hauck, Forbes, North Dakota, agricultural econom­ics with a minor in accounting.

Hayden Hogenson, Lake Park, Minnesota, economics with a minor in computer sci­ence.

Jade Koski, Wing, North Dakota, animal science with a minor in agricultural commu­nication.

Mariah Mayer, Tracy, Min­nesota, animal science.

Elyse Paulson, Bowman, North Dakota, animal sci­ence biomedical science op­tion with a minor in microbi­ology.

Savannah River, Apple Val­ley, Minnesota, animal sci­ence biomedical science op­tion and equine science with a minor in chemistry and hon­ors.

Kaylee Weigel, Alexandria, Minnesota, microbiology with minors in chemistry and hon­ors.

Hauck is the Outstanding Se­nior.

These students were selected through an application pro­cess based on leadership and community service; honors, awards, and recognitions; work experience and/or internships; and additional noteworthy ex­periences, activities or accom­plishments.