News from the Walking X Ranch

My sister and I had a con­versation recently about our inability to call people by the correct name.

She often calls me by her daughter’s name, then calls her daughter by mine. She also sometimes drags her grand­daughters into the mix as well. Our other sister Linda’s name is also interjected on occasion.We have some chuckles about it.

I can’t tease her too badly though, because my tongue ab­solutely refuses to call my one grandboy by his correct name if his little brother is there. So, Taygen gets called Haiden, and Haiden gets called Taygen, though not as often. I seldom ever get Carson and Taygen mixed up, so I don’t know what the whole Taygen/Haiden mix up is. Maybe its because they have the similar long A sound in their names.

We aren’t the first of our line that have ever done this. I was the youngest of six kids and when Mom got wound up she had a terrible time getting the right name to come out. If it was me that was being spoken to, it was often SteKaDaLin­BoJan, before Jan came out. Or, usually it was “YOU KNOW WHO I MEAN”. And I did. Oc­casionally, after the four cous­ins had been to our house or us to theirs, their names got into the mix too. I don’t know if my Aunt had the same problem as Mom. My guess she did once in a while.

To further my confusion as a young kid, I was the “errand boy” so to speak, during cattle working and other family proj­ects. I wasn’t big enough to be a lot of help yet, but I was fast and knew what things were and what to look for. So, until I was nearly into the double digit age, I assumed my name was “Run-to-the” with my middle name being Barn, House, Pick­up, wherever the needed item would be found. Example, Dad would say “Run-to-the house and get that bottle of penicillin that’s in the fridge”, or “Run- to-the barn in get that other smaller dehorner”.

When he sent me, I ran. He didn’t mean mosey, walk, trot, jog, or even lope, he meant RUN. So I ran fast and got back fast. I don’t ever remember a pat on the back or a thank you for doing it, but I had the sat­isfaction of being actual help when I was little. It was Run- to-the to the rescue.

I was a year behind my cous­in Sandy in school. I often wore her hand-me-downs. For the first few weeks of school the teachers would forget my name and call me Sandy. I answered to it. Another name I answered to until I was well into my adult years, and may still, is Dummy. I was called Dummy by the brother closest to me until I answered to it. Perhaps if Bob yelled Dummy down an aisle in a store I’d whip my head around. I still did about 25 years ago. Imagine my delight. He thought it was hilarious.

So, it’s really no surprise that I don’t always answer to my own name. I have a terrible time at the doctor’s office when they come out and say Janet. I look around to see who Janet is. I’ve been Jan since I was a kid. Now, if they said SteKaDaLin­BobJan, Run-to-the, Dummy, Shannon or Linda, I would snap right to attention I’m sure.