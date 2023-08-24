News from the Walking X Ranch

Modesty. Does anyone even teach youngsters about be­ing modest anymore? Going by the people of all ages that I see when I make my infrequent visits to town, I believe not. There’s things showing that only those in a close personal relationship should see. But, there it is, right out there in the middle of the grocery store or in the gas station.

Modesty used to be impor­tant. About a hundred years ago, my paternal grandmother got spoken to by the town fa­thers, that her riding skirt was indecent and that she shouldn’t be out in public wearing it.

Mind you, it was ankle length, and though it was split, it had an apronlike covering that prevented anyone from seeing anything above her ankles from any angle. Also, her ankles were covered by high top shoes. This was during the time that my grandfather was courting her, and their dates would be going for a picnic and riding to the location on one of his horses. He didn’t ride a dude string, so a side saddle would have been a very bad idea, plus she didn’t have one, so she rode astride in one of his saddles. The pic­ture I’ve seen of her outfit had her covered from jawline to the bottom of her feet. Also, they were always accompanied by one of her brothers or his sis­ters. Downright scandalous though, in that day and time.

Fast forward to the 70s and 80s. My sisters and I would have been embarrassed to near death by one of our bra straps or slip straps peeking out of a sleeveless top. Oh my, how tedious were those tiny little safety pins we used to pin those straps out of sight! My sisters went through the era of hav­ing to wear skirts to school. No pants were allowed. Thankfully that era passed before more girls frostbit their lower legs. My middle sister was in that blessed group that finally was allowed to wear pants. I, fortu­nately, was able to wear pants all through school, unless I chose to wear a skirt.

Now? Oh my. No one bats an eye over things hanging out of the tops and bottoms of cloth­ing, and I’m talking flesh, not straps. Maybe they need to go up a size or three so they can fit it all in? I sure do admire the more conservative styles and the people who wear them. They look nice and look like they have self respect. I guess I’m just a dinosaur in this world.

Even very modest ladies can have their moments, though, without even thinking about it. A few years ago I knew a lovely lady who was a local pastor’s wife. She was absolutely a lady in every sense, a fine person, and dressed very modestly as befitted her role as pastor’s wife. She was in her late 60s at this time.

One day I drove down the side street past the church and the parsonage where they lived. She had her laundry out on the line, which was kind of between the back side of the church and the back door of the parsonage. One that line was their week’s washing. His shirts, t-shirts, socks, and all were on the far side, while her dresses, aprons, tops, slips, and socks were on the near side. Right out there, in the sight of anyone going by on that street or sidewalk, were her “unmentionables”. Yep. Bras and undies, bold as can be, waving in the breeze at passersby.

I’m sure she never gave a thought to those going by on the sidestreet. If she’d have known even I noticed, she’d have been mortified beyond words I’m sure. I sure never said anything to her.

Yep, modesty is nearly out of style I think. I believe I prob­ably am too.