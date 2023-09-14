News from the Walking X Ranch

I was a free range, feral child on the ranch where I grew up. I covered miles of prairie, knew every bend of the creek and the wildlife that lived there, and mingled with the livestock, both horses and cattle. Being the youngest of six kids by quite a gap, I was mostly alone. I guess my Mom figured I’d survive if she didn’t see me for several hours or most of the day. I had been taught to watch out for rattlesnakes and be cautious around badgers and skunks, so I guess I was equipped to be feral.

One of my favorite things to do when I was a runty kid of maybe five or six, was to go out into the horse pasture and find the horses. When I did, I’d be met by sweet Penny, a buck­skin mare born the same year I was, and we’d have us a time. I’d crawl up her leg and finally manage to get on her, despite her having her mane roached and just a tuft of hair on her withers. Then, safely on her tall back, I’d kick her and we’d be off on an adventure togeth­er, no halter, bridle or even a string on her. I could get her up to a trot but she wouldn’t lope for me. She had more sense than I did, of course. When I wanted to stop, I’d lean a little like I was falling and she’d stop on a dime.

Other times, once on her back, I’d just sit there and ob­serve the other horses, learn­ing how they looked in differ­ent positions, how their legs moved, and what their expres­sions were. I was a budding art­ist who was fascinated with the horse as a subject. I learned a lot while on my Penny perch.

My Mom never knew I did this with Penny. She had put a stop to me riding her when we were both four year olds, as she thought she was too young for me. Penny and I had been getting along great and I could keep up with my oldest brother and Dad on their big horses. I was demoted back to riding a cold jawed, runaway, hard mouthed, hard trotting pony for several more years before Penny and I were reunited. Except for our meetings in the pasture, that is.

Penny was the horse every ranch needs for visiting town kids, children, and inexperi­enced adults. She didn’t go faster than needed, she had a running walk, and was kind to the very core of her being.She’d pack as many kids as would fit on her.

She never had much fire, though with encouragement she could do any ranch job and do it well. She preferred a se­date pace though, so was a per­fect kid horse.

Not only I loved her, but all of our town cousins and other visitors did as well.

An orphan at a young age, Penny had been a bucket baby. She’d also been wire cut when her mother was injured so bad­ly in the wire that she had to be put down. She was forever ter­rified by wire, and it was easy to understand with the scars on her. A piece of wire on the ground was the only thing that could make her lose her cool.

She’s been gone now for over 30 years. She’d had a good life, and was well loved and cared for throughout the years. I wish I had another just like her for my little grandkids to sneak off and ride in the pasture. Ones like her are few and far be­tween.