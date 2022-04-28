News from the Walking X Ranch

RAINY STRESS BUSTER

Recently I’ve had some trouble sleeping at night. Dozing off in my chair is a piece of cake, but, in bed at about 2 a.m., I’m wide awake. Like everyone, stress that can be kept at bay when busy during the day comes on like an avalanche during the night. It’s ridiculous, because it’s usually over something that I can’t do anything about during the day, and most assuredly, not during the night. Every phone call I forgot to return in the past month comes to mind. It’s shocking how few people want to talk to you about something deemed important at 3 a.m. Weird, right? They’re even surly. I mean, they said to call them back when I had a moment. I definitely have a moment between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

So, laying in bed, I’ll scroll through and find some videos to watch on my phone that relax me, or more accurately, numb my brain until I go back to sleep. If you’ve every wondered just how far toward hopelessly stupid the world has gotten, kill some time on YouTube. Yeesh. On the flip side, there are excellent how-to videos, plus I really enjoy the hunting and fishing ones. Something for everyone.

Recently, I stumbled on some videos of nature sounds. What a selection! There are birds, ocean surf, insects, animals, traffic, and God forbid, wind. I hear enough wind, thank you. But, the best one I’ve found is the sound of rain. All sorts of rain, from light little showers to torrential rains with crashing thunder and lightning. My perfect, soothing sounds.

Finding one that sounded like what we need to end the drought, a steady rain with distant thunder, I turned it to just the right volume and snuggled down in my blankets to listen. Oh that was nice to hear, having been two years since I’d heard it in reality. Envisioning draws running and filling dams, grass growing, and hayfields thriving, fat cows and calves, and hope, I got drowsy and before long, drifted off to sleep.

Several hours had passed I suppose, when I struggled up out of a deep sleep. I was a little disoriented at first, but finally tuned in to the sound of that glorious rain. Still half asleep, I also heard the wind outside. Suddenly, I was thinking that with wind, that lovely rain would be coming in the windows! Oh no! I got quickly out of bed and struggled over to the bedroom window to close it. Much to my surprise it was closed. Then reality hit and I remembered my “sound of rain” going on my phone.

I nearly looked around to make sure no one had seen me being so silly as to try to shut a closed window. Then, I also noted that not only did the sound of rain and water running sooth one to sleep, it also stimulated other responses and I toddled down the hall and back before crawling back into bed, to be soothed back to sleep by the longed for sound of rain.

Sometime soon, hopefully, we’ll all hear the real thing and some of the stress that keeps us awake will fade away. Until then, thanks to modern technology, I can at least dream about rain.